Sunny, with a high near 77

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 7 mph.

Sunday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.