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Sunny, with a high near 77

By Potomac Local News

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind.

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 7 mph.

Sunday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.

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