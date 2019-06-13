Friday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 7 mph.
Sunday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.