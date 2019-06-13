Prince William Supervisor’s office decorated for Flag Day

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — On this Flag Day Friday, June 14, Supervisor Jeanine Lawson’s office has some new colors on the wall.

Members of the Freedom Museum in the Manassas Regional Airport joined members of the Stonewall Jackson Senior High School Air Force JROTC, who all presented the Brentsville District Supervisor with not only a U.S. flag for her office, but also flags from every branch of the U.S. military.

The flags were placed into a specially made holder that now sits in the entryway to the Supervisors office at 9440 Innovation Drive, near the Science and Technology Campus of George Mason University.

The ceremony was held one week ago.

“We chose this day for a couple of different reasons. We all know that next Friday is Flag Day, and yesterday was the 75th anniversary of D-Day,” Lawson said on June 7. “I’ve got a lot of patriotic feelings going on in our heart right now.”

Lawson serves on the Freedom Museum’s Board of Directors.