MANASSAS — At 4:25 p.m. on June 8, officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the area of Grant Avenue and Byrd Drive for a report of a hit and run.

The victim told police he was crossing Byrd Drive on his bicycle when he was struck by a car which did not stop afterward to see if he was okay.

The suspect vehicle is described as a green Nissan Sentra driven by a Hispanic female.

The victim had minor injuries.

At 12:21 a.m. on June 9, officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to a report of an accident at the 9600 block of Cloverhill Road.

The investigation revealed the driver had struck two parked cars in the area.

Officers determined the driver had been operating the vehicle while intoxicated.

A passenger inside the suspect’s vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local area hospital.

The driver, Manassas resident Marcos Dimas (18), was arrested and was not injured in the accident. He is being charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI), maiming as a result of DWI, and driving with a suspended license.

Also on June 9, an officer of the Manassas City Police Department responded to reports of vehicle break-ins at the 9000 block of Coriander Circle at 9 a.m.

The investigation revealed two cars were rummaged through, and a wallet and change were reported stolen.

One victim reported that his stolen debit card had been used to make several fraudulent charges. There were no signs of forced entry.

It is believed that the incident happened between 9 p.m. on June 8 and 8:40 a.m. on June 9.