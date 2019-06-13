Baig launches independent bid for Chairman, focuses on education

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — Muneer Baig is running for Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chairman At-large.

The independent is the second third entry to the race this year. He follows independent Don Scoggins who entred teh race in May.

Baig will kick off his campaign at an event this weekend.

He’s the owner of a small technology firm SYSUSA located on Sudley Road near Manassas. He’s also served on the Prince William County Public Schools Career and Technical Advisory Board, which focuses on providing students the resources they need to pursue technical education and, ultimately, a career.

“If you want to solve any problem, you have to have an educated workforce,” said Baig.

As Chairman, he said he’d use his political might to speak with the owners of corporations, to get educate them about the 90,000 students in the school system, with hopes to entice them to create internships for students inside their companies.

Baig, 52, admits he doesn’t have existing relationships with these companies now but adds his experiences on the CTE advisory board would help serve him well.

Big also says he is aware that the Board of County Supervisors has little, if any say, over how the school division is managed. That’s up to the County School Board. He says he doesn’t want a seat on that board, but as BOCS Chairman, he’d make sure the schools have what they need to provide a quality education for students.

On transportation and land use, Baig says officials need to bring Metro to Woodbridge, and that the county’s Rural Crescent (rural land from Quantico Marine Corps Base to Manassas National Battlefield Park) should be protected, respectively.

Baig’s campaign kickoff event will take place Saturday, June 15, from 3 to 6 p.m. at 6925 Cole Timothy Court near Manassas.

The candidate is the father of six children with ages ranging from 18 months to 19 years old. He’s married to his wife of 21 years, he said.

Baig immigrated from his home country of India in 1992 for the opportunity to build a business. While he takes pride in being featured in former Vice President Joe Biden’s online blog last year, Baig said he’s not affiliated with either political party.

“I don’t feel like either party is getting anything done,” he said.

As for the two major political parties, Ann Wheeler is the Democrat seeking the Chairman At-large seat, while John Gray is the Republican candidate.

Corey Stewart has served as Chairman for the past 15 years and opted not to seek re-election.

Voters will head to the polls on November 5.