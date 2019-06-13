DALE CITY — (Press Release) On Friday, June 7th, 2019 seven Birmingham Green team members and four residents presented a donation of $500 worth of toys and supplies to The Arc of Greater Prince William’s Muriel Humphrey Childcare Center in Dale City.

In May, Birmingham Green team members and residents participated in Comcast Cares Day. They joined Comcast, Leadership Prince William, and the ARC of Greater Prince William for one of the largest days of volunteerism in Northern Virginia. Over 300 volunteers from the area participated to help the special needs children, adults, and families the ARC of Greater Prince William serves.

The items purchased were taken from a wish list The Arc staff had put together prior to Comcast Cares Day. Many of the items had already been purchased, but seeing an opportunity to continue the excitement and further involve residents and staff, Birmingham Green CEO Denise Chadwick Wright decided to purchase a few of the larger remaining items. Wright was a part of the Leadership Prince William Class of 2019, the group responsible for planning and organizing the large-scale day of service.

“We were so pleasantly surprised to see Birmingham Green residents and staff out volunteering at Comcast Cares Day,” said Leadership Prince William Executive Director Andrea Money. “This project was an eye-opener for me in terms of the network of not-for-profit organizations in our community serving those with special needs, from birth into their geriatric years. It’s not just that they provide so many great services, but that they support one another so generously. This gift from Birmingham Green to The Arc is just one example of that connectivity and care.”

The residents who were part of the delivery (and also volunteered at Comcast Cares Day) were:

Mike Destephanis

Herbert Casey

Charles Blackman

Walt Lindenberger

Also on -hand were several Birmingham Green staff members: Denise Chadwick-Wright, Chief Executive Officer (a member of the Leadership Prince William Class of 2019); Perry Mason, Director of Financial Services; Myles Nienstadt, Director of Information Resources; Tamika Kemp, Medical Records Manager; Jeneba Kosia, Activities Supervisor; Nadjie Carew, Front Desk Associate and Christina Wildman, Dining Services Manager.

For more than 90 years, Birmingham Green has been home to our fellow Northern Virginians needing long-term care. Birmingham Green is a community with a holistic approach; fostering the soul, nurturing the body and nursing the mind.A Northern Virginia Regional Partner since 1927. We believe in dignity for every person. To learn more, contact Aaron Rebuck at 703-257-6285, visit birminghamgreen.org.