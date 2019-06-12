Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.t

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.