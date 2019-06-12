Rashid bests Sellers in bid for Virginia Senate 28 seat

STAFFORD — Qasim Rashid won his bid to be the Democratic nominee for Virginia Senate 28th District seat.

He beat his opponent, former Stafford County Board of Supervisors member Laura Sellers, by 377 votes. Rashid won Tuesday’s Primary Election with 61% of the vote, with a total of 5,498 ballots cast.

He’ll go on to run against Republican Richard Stuart who has held the job since 2008. The district includes portions of Stafford and Prince William counties, as well as King George, Spotsylvania, and Westmoreland counties.

Rashid is a human rights attorney who makes his home in Stafford County. He’s listed endorsing the passage of a federal equal rights amendment to the constitution, a measure which died in the early 1980s, and increasing teacher pay as his top legislative priorities.

Sellers lost her 2017 re-election bid to Mark Dudenhefer, who returned from serving in the House of Delegates to reclaim his seat on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors.