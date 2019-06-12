Partly sunny today, rainy tonight

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night

Rain, mainly after 11 pm. Low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday

A chance of rain before 11 am, then a chance of showers between 11 am and 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

A chance of thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.