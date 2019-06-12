Milde beats Thomas in Republican House of Delegates Primary Election

FREDERICKSBURG — Appealing to conservative values, Paul Milde has secured his place on the November 5 General Election.

Milde, a former Stafford County Supervisor, on Tuesday ran against Republican Bob Thomas, who held the 28th District House of Delegates seat since 2018 and won.

Now, it will be Milde who will be the Republican to run for the seat against Democrat Joshua Cole, who ran for the seat in 2017 and was bested by Thomas.

Milde took to Twitter to thank his supporters.

Virginians want conservative government that works.

That is my record and that is what I will deliver.

This means better transportation, efficient government, and making certain that tax dollars we send to Richmond are being spent to improve Stafford and Fredericksburg. — Paul Milde (@PaulvMilde) June 12, 2019

In the months leading up to the Primary, Milde took Thomas to task over his vote in the General Assembly in 2018 to expand Obamacare in the state.

Thomas is also a former member of the Stafford Board of Supervisors.

In 2017, Milde lost a Primary Election to Thomas who went on to win the seat in the General Election. He replaced the Bill Howell, who not served in the seat but also served as the Speaker of the House of Delegates.

After losing the 2017 Primary, Milde moved from his home in Stafford County’s Aquia Magisterial District into a new house near Fredericksburg, located in the 28th House District.