Josh King wins Democratic bid to run for Prince William sheriff

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — Josh King won his bid to be the Democrat to run for Prince William County Sheriff.

The Fairfax County Sheriff’s Deputy won Tuesday’s Democratic Primary Election by 3,881 more votes than his opponent, Dumfries Town Councilman Brian Fields.

King took nearly 65% of the vote. There were more than 13,069 ballots cast in that race on Tuesday, the second highest most competitive Primary race in the county second only to the Primary race for Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney, which saw 13,620 ballots cast.

“I am deeply grateful for the outpouring of support that enabled us to run a strong campaign. Thank you to every person who knocked on a door, called a list of voters, held an event in your home, made a grassroots-level donation or spread the word on social media. You are the heart of this campaign” said King. “Thank you to the progressive groups, including labor unions, who offered additional financial support. I will always stand with working people — especially the working people on my own team.

King will move ahead to run against Sheriff Glendell “Glen” Hill, whose held the job since 2003.

This is King’s second run at political office in Prince William County. In 2017, he lost a Primary Election to Democrat Jennifer Carroll Foy who went on to be elected the Virginia House of Delegates District 2 seat.