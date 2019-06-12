Everything you need to know for the Manassas Jazz Festival 2019

MANASSAS — Manassas is holding its 15th annual Jazz festival on Saturday, June 15 which will include food, drink, and music to enjoy.

The event will be held on the lawn of the Manassas Museum, from noon to 7 p.m. A VIP entrance will open at 11 a.m.

Performances

Performing onstage this year will be Good Shot Judy, a vocal jazz group from Williamsburg with a Rat Pack flair that will bring some glitz and glamour to the festival. A great opportunity for lounge lizards of all ages.

There will also be Nate the DJ, hailing from the Washington, D.C. region. He specializes in mixing a blend of hip-hop, R&B, Latin, and EDM music.

Joining Nate on stage will be Black Market, a music collective from Northern Virginia that has a flair for mixing styles just as diverse as the DJ himself.

Returning as the festival’s headliner for the fourth year in a row will be Marcus Johnson, a Smooth Jazz artist and Maryland resident whose 1997 independently released album Lessons In Love made it onto the Billboard charts.

In addition to his many musical ventures, Johnson is also the founder/CEO of FLO Wines. Among his accolades are nominations for the NAACP Image award in 2010 and for Best Urban Contemporary Instrumentalist in the Washington Area Music Association’s WAMMIE awards in 2013.

Vendors & Activities

In addition to the music, there will be multiple vendors selling original arts and crafts.

There will also be games like Corn Hole and Jumbo Jenga that will be fun for all ages.

Several food vendors will offer a wealth of options for eats throughout the day. Regulars like Jitterbugs Ice Cream and Tummy Yum-Yum Gourmet Apples will be there.

Sharita Rouse has been a fixture at the festival since 2017. Formerly in the oral surgery field, Sharita first started selling her candy apples at farmers’ markets in Manassas. She was soon invited to come to some festivals and has become one of the go-to vendors at the Jazz Festival.

“The Jazz festival in Manassas has to be one of the most anticipated events all year. The artists are amazing, the event is well put together, and the atmosphere is spectacular. There are a wide range of vendors, there’s something for everyone,” Sharita said.

Since last year’s festival, Sharita has opened a shop in Downtown Manassas at 9119 Church Street.

There have been no announcements at this time, but the downtown businesses and restaurants will be open the day of the festival.

So, here’s what you need to know:

When can I get in?

The gates will open at 11:45 a.m. for those that already have their tickets and for those looking to purchase tickets. Tastings will not be given prior to 12pm.

How much are tickets?

Tasting Tickets are $40/person in advance through AccelEvents and $45 per person at the gate on the day of the event.

Non-Taster Tickets are $20 per person in advance and at the gate on the day of the event through AccelEvents. Children 13 and under attend for free.

VIP Tasting Tickets are $115 per person in advance through AccelEvents and $130 per person at the gate on the day of the event.

What is included in the ticket price?

Non-Taster tickets include entry into the event.

Taster tickets include entry into the event, a souvenir tasting glass and tastings from any of the participating tasting locations (wine, beer, and spirits), as long as you have a tasting wristband.

VIP Tasting Tickets include early entry into the festival (11 a.m.), exclusive alcohol tastings not offered anywhere else in the festival, a variety of food, all-day tented seating, a swag bag, and prime seating to enjoy all of the music entertainment.

May I bring food into the festival?

Yes, you may bring food into the festival in a small bag or cooler. There will be multiple food vendors available too.

May I bring alcohol into the festival?

No, there is no outside alcohol allowed into the festival. There will be 20 wineries, breweries, and distilleries represented.

Will my bags be searched before I enter the festival?

Yes, all bags will be searched prior to entry to ensure that no unauthorized items are brought into the event.

May I bring a tent into the festival?

It is requested that you leave your 10 x 10 (or larger) pop-up tents, canopies, quick-shade, etc. at home. This helps to ensure a quality viewing of the stage for all attendees. You may bring an umbrella or other shade device that will not obstruct the view of all attendees at the festival.

May I bring my own chairs?

Yes. Feel free to bring your own chairs and blankets to enjoy an afternoon of music, food, and libations on the Manassas Museum Lawn.

Can I bring my dog into the event?

Yes, dogs may be brought into the event, if they are leashed and well-behaved. Please keep the festival clean and safe for all in attendance. It is required that all dog owners are respectful of the other attendees and clean up immediately after their dog, as needed.

At the discretion of the Event Managers any misbehaved dogs or owners will be asked to remove the animal from the event.

What ages are allowed into the event?

All ages. Appropriate tickets are provided to all age groups.

Does everyone need a ticket?

No. Every person under the age of 13 will not need a ticket. Those over 13 will need a non-taster ticket. If over 21, you are eligible to purchase a taster ticket.

Do you offer refunds for tickets?

Current policy states there are no refunds for tickets. The event does have a rain date in case of severe weather, and the ticket would be honored on that date, should the event be rescheduled.

What if it rains?

In the case of severe weather, the event organizers will make a decision whether the event will proceed or will be held on the following Saturday, June 22 (rain date).

Is there a rain date?

Yes. Saturday, June 22. This date will only be implemented in case of severe weather.

Photo: Historic Manassas, Inc. Facebook