Carter beats Wolfe in Democratic challenge in Virginia 50th

MANASSAS — Lee Carter beat his Democratic opponent in Tuesday’s Primary Election, Manassas City Councilman Mark Wolfe.

In a low-turnout competition, Carter beat Wolfe by 260 votes. Carter is Virginia’s first elected member of the Democratic Socialists of America, an organization Carter describes as a political action group.

Carter recently gained attention last month when he penned a blog post on Medium, saying his ex-wife abused him after he was “forced to rely on her to pay the bills.”

Earlier this year, we reported Wolfe was in the process of making good with the Manassas treasurer’s office on owed back taxes in the amount of $22,286.

Wolfe’s loss comes after he appeared to be an early favorite among Manassas Democrats. In February, they accused Carter of being MIA in recent months.

Cater will face Republican Ian Lovejoy in the November 5 General Election. Lovejoy is also a sitting member of the Manassas City Council.

The 50th House of Delegates District, the district both Carter and Lovejoy hope to represent in 2020, encompasses Manassas and Bristow. Before Carter won the seat in 2017, the seat was held by Republican Jackson Miller.