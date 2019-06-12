Ashworth beats Lennox in Prince William prosecutor primary race

MANASSAS — She had the endorsement of the man who had held the job for 51 years.

In the end, apparently, that didn’t matter to voters.

Tracy Lennox lost her bid to be the next Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney. She had received the endorsement of current Commonwealth Attorney Paul Ebert, who has sat in the seat since 1968 and oversaw some of the county’s most prolific cases to include the Lorena Bobbitt trial, and the Washington, D.C. Sniper trial 10 years later.

Amy Ashworth, an attorney and former member of the Prince William County Prosecutors Office, won Tuesday’s Primary Election by 3,238 more votes than Lennox, about 62% more votes.

“I’m humbled and honored to have won the Democratic nomination for Commonwealth’s Attorney in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park,” said Ashworth. “The voters of this community have shown that they are ready for drastic and lasting change in our Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office. I look forward to continuing the work we’ve started and bringing real criminal justice reform to our jurisdiction.”

Ashworth told Potomac Local that, if elected, she plans to lighten up on juveniles who are in the court system and to focus more resources on domestic abuse.

She’ll go onto face Republican Mike May who is making his second run at the seat after losing a 2015 election bid to Ebert. May is a former member of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

The Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney prosecutes cases from Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park.