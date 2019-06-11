Woodbridge Democrats choose Franklin over Principi

WOODBRIDGE — Democratic voters retired Woodbridge District Supervisor Frank Principi.

On Tuesday, political newcomer Margaret Franklin beat Principi in a Primary Election in eastern Prince William County where Principi, since winning a seat on the Board of County Supervisors in 2007, had referred to as “New Woodbridge.”

Franklin beat Principi by nearly nine points with 54% of the vote. She’ll go on to run in the November General Election on November 5 and, if she wins, she could join Victor Angry — who also won his Primary challenge Tuesday — who won his seat to serve in as the Neabsco District Supervisor in a special election in April, following the death of former Supervisor John D. Jenkins.

He’s the first African-American to serve on the Board of County Supervisors.

“Things are changing. Things have been changed demographically and now things are just catching up politically,” Franklin said following her win.

The Democrat credited fellow members of her party at the state level who were elected in 2017 to include Delegates Jennifer Carroll Foy, Hala Ayala, and Danica Roem for helping to pave the way for her win Tuesday.

Franklin told Potomac Local she has worked closely with Principi in the past to support party initiatives. She ran against him because she felt he and the rest of the Board of County Supervisors were out of touch with the lives of everyday county residents.

“I thought the Board, as a whole, lacked everyday experiences with transportation, the housing market, the revitalization of Route 1,” said Franklin, who commutes to Capitol Hill for work as a legislative director. Previously, she served as a legislative aide for New York Senator Kristen Gillibrand, who’s currently running for president.

Principi will join three others on the Board of County Supervisors who will not return to the Board in January. Current Chairman At-large Corey Stewart chose not to seek re-election, as did Potomac District Supervisor Maureen Caddigan.

Coles District Supervisor Marty Nohe chose not to keep his seat as Coles Supervisor and lost a race for Chairman At-large during a Republican Firehouse Primary Election.