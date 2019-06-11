Politics

Torian easily beats Democratic Primary challenger

By Uriah Kiser
Torian

DUMFRIES – Delegate Luke Torian had no trouble fending off his Primary opponent on Tuesday.

He beat Democratic challenger Kevin M. Wade winning by nearly 53 points.

Torian has represented the 52nd District (Dumfries, Woodbridge) since 2009.

He’ll go on to run in the November General Election on Nov. 5, 2019. Currently, he’s running unopposed.

Torian has not faced an opponent since 2011.

Torian has served as the Pastor of First Mount Zion Baptist Church in Dumfries for 23 years. He lives in Woodbridge with his wife Clarice.

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