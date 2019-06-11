Today
Sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday Night
Showers likely, mainly after 2 am. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
A chance of thunderstorms before 8 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 77.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.