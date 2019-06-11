Today

Sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 2 am. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night

A chance of thunderstorms before 8 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.