Summer Concert series returns to Marine Corps Museum

QUANTICO — The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation has announced the launch of its annual Summer Concert Series at the National Museum of the Marine Corps.

The series, now in its 10th year, features six concerts over nine weeks with performances from members of the U. S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Army bands.

The United States Navy Concert Band will kick off the Summer Concert Series on June 27 at 7 p.m. with an array of marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions, and modern wind ensemble repertoire.

As the original ensemble of the Navy Band, the Navy Concert Band has been performing and participating for over 85 years.

The Series continues July 11 with a performance by the United States Navy Band Commodores, a jazz ensemble.

The 18-member ensemble will perform an eclectic mix of traditional big band music, jazz vocal arrangements, and new instrumental music.

On July 25, the United States Army Band Downrange will perform. Downrange is known for their modern repertoire of rock, pop, country, R&B, and signature patriotic arrangements.

The fourth performance, on August 1, spotlights the United States Navy Band Cruisers.

The Cruisers play a range of genres including jazz and standards, rhythm and blues, classic rock, adult contemporary, and pop, as well as original material.

The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters will perform on August 22.

The Navy’s official chorus, the ensemble performs music ranging from traditional choral fare to opera, Broadway, and contemporary music.

They perform publicly across the United States as well as for the President, Vice President, and numerous other domestic and foreign dignitaries.

On August 29, the Series concludes with a performance by the Quantico Marine Corps Band. Made up of 50 musicians, this is one of the oldest bands in the U.S. Marine Corps.

The concerts will be held outdoors on the National Museum of the Marine Corps entry plaza, weather permitting.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. Admission and parking are free.

Concessions will be available and the Museum gift store and Tun Tavern will remain open until the concerts begin.

In case of inclement weather, the concert may be moved inside to the Museum’s Leatherneck Gallery.

Photo: Marine Corps Heritage Foundation Facebook