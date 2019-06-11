Math, science scholarships awarded to Manassas-area students

The Bull Run Rotary Club awarded $10,000 in Lou Maroon Rotary scholarships to four academic scholars to further their education in mathematics and science.
From Stonewall Jackson High School: Kaitlyn Agostini
Kaitlyn has very impressive credentials. She is a member of the National Honor Society. She was named outstanding student in IB Spanish, IB Biology, IB History, IB Math, and Art.
She is also accomplished in sports. She was captain of cross country and indoor and outdoor track and was awarded Most Outstanding Player in Cross Country and Indoor Track.
Kaitlyn has a 4.6 GPA and is ranked 5th in her class of 522. She plans to attend James Madison University and study Mathematics Education.
From Osbourn High School: Zachary Nowak
In addition to attending Osbourn High School, Zachary was enrolled in the Governor’s School at Innovation Park.
He is a member of the National Honor Society where he was Secretary. He is a member of the Math Honor Society. He is also President and Founder of the Math Modelling Club where he led a group of students in national math competitions. Zachary was also Cross Country and Track Team Captain.
Zachary scored a near perfect 790 on his Math SAT. He has a 4.55 GPA and is ranked 1st in his graduating class. In the fall, Zachary will be attending Carnegie Mellon University where he will study Mathematics and Computer Science.
From Manassas Park High School: Diksha Jothi
Diksha is Vice-President of Student Government, President of the Beta Club, and a member of the National Honor Society and Math Honor Society where he was Secretary.
Diksha is President of DECA, which competes in international competitions. His team placed top 20 in the international competition in 2018.
Diksha scored 800 on his Math SAT. He has a 4.5 GPA and is ranked 1st in his class. In the fall, Diksha will be attending the University of Virginia to study Computer Science.
From Osbourne Park High School: Mallika Datta
Mallika also attended the Governor’s School at Innovation Park.
Mallika is President of Hospital Occupations for Students of America. She is vice-president of Biotechnology Specialty Program and Club. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, and Math Honor Society. She also competed on the Osbourn Park Cross Country Team.
Mallika has a 4.8 GPA and is ranked 1st in her class. In the fall, Mallika will be attending Virginia Commonwealth University.
The Lou Maroon Rotary Scholarships were established in 1994 in honor of long time Rotarian Lou Maroon. He was a local businessman, a member of the school board, a city councilman, and a member of this club.
In honor of Maroon’s special interest in mathematics, the Lou Maroon Rotary Scholarship recipients are selected based on the student’s accomplishments in math and science.
The Lou Maroon Rotary Foundation joined forces with the Bull Run Rotary Club in 1994 to put on the Lou Maroon Rotary Scholarships Golf Tournament to fund these scholarships. Each year since then they have awarded these scholarships to deserving high school students.
In 2017, the Lou Maroon Rotary Foundation was dissolved, and the club took over sole ownership of the Lou Maroon Scholarships program.
They will be hosting another golf tournament on Sept. 9 which will fund next year’s scholarships.
Members of the golf tournament committee include Chuck Rector, Mike Massey, John Heltzel, and Don Kline.
The tournament has become the biggest fundraiser for the club. According to Kline, it has become so successful over the years that they are also able to provide funding to local charitable organizations.
In the past they have donated over $150,000 to SERVE, $100,000 to the Prince William Hospital, and $100,000 to Prosperity House.
This year, in addition to raising money for the scholarships, their goal is to provide a donation in support of Habitat for Humanity – in Prince William County. After this year’s tournament they will have donated over $50,000 to Habitat, according to Kline.