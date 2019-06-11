Math, science scholarships awarded to Manassas-area students

The Bull Run Rotary Club awarded $10,000 in Lou Maroon Rotary scholarships to four academic scholars to further their education in mathematics and science.

From Stonewall Jackson High School: Kaitlyn Agostini

Kaitlyn has very impressive credentials. She is a member of the National Honor Society. She was named outstanding student in IB Spanish, IB Biology, IB History, IB Math, and Art.

She is also accomplished in sports. She was captain of cross country and indoor and outdoor track and was awarded Most Outstanding Player in Cross Country and Indoor Track.

Kaitlyn has a 4.6 GPA and is ranked 5th in her class of 522. She plans to attend James Madison University and study Mathematics Education.

From Osbourn High School: Zachary Nowak

In addition to attending Osbourn High School, Zachary was enrolled in the Governor’s School at Innovation Park.

He is a member of the National Honor Society where he was Secretary. He is a member of the Math Honor Society. He is also President and Founder of the Math Modelling Club where he led a group of students in national math competitions. Zachary was also Cross Country and Track Team Captain.

Zachary scored a near perfect 790 on his Math SAT. He has a 4.55 GPA and is ranked 1st in his graduating class. In the fall, Zachary will be attending Carnegie Mellon University where he will study Mathematics and Computer Science.

From Manassas Park High School: Diksha Jothi

Diksha is Vice-President of Student Government, President of the Beta Club, and a member of the National Honor Society and Math Honor Society where he was Secretary.

Diksha is President of DECA, which competes in international competitions. His team placed top 20 in the international competition in 2018.

Diksha scored 800 on his Math SAT. He has a 4.5 GPA and is ranked 1st in his class. In the fall, Diksha will be attending the University of Virginia to study Computer Science.

From Osbourne Park High School: Mallika Datta

Mallika also attended the Governor’s School at Innovation Park.

Mallika is President of Hospital Occupations for Students of America. She is vice-president of Biotechnology Specialty Program and Club. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, and Math Honor Society. She also competed on the Osbourn Park Cross Country Team.

Mallika has a 4.8 GPA and is ranked 1st in her class. In the fall, Mallika will be attending Virginia Commonwealth University.

The Lou Maroon Rotary Scholarships were established in 1994 in honor of long time Rotarian Lou Maroon. He was a local businessman, a member of the school board, a city councilman, and a member of this club.