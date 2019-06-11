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Dean’s list to degrees: People on the Move for June 11

By Megan Dietrick

Editors note: “People on the Move” is a post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.

Bristow

  • Erin Wittenberg made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Elizabethtown College.
  • Grant Amoateng earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from Eastern Mennonite University.
  • Lemlem Berta earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Georgia State University.

Dumfries

  • Andrea Augustoski earned a Bachelor of Arts from Mary Baldwin University.
  • Kiernan Michael Jordan earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies from Dickinson College.

Gainesville

  • Stephanie Primbetov earned a Bachelor of Science in Leadership and Organizational Management from Eastern Mennonite University.
  • Yevgeniy Primbetov earned a Bachelor of Science in Management & Organizational Development from Eastern Mennonite University.
  • Alyssa Kozacek received a white coat at the Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine.
  • John Kochan earned a Master of Science in Systems Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
  • Alexis Champion made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Bucknell University.

Haymarket

  • Alyssa Prouty earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Marquette University.

Manassas

  • Christian Hansen earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Eastern Mennonite University.
  • Jariatu Sta’Llone was accepted into a national honor society for first-year students and a national biological honor society at the University of Pittsburgh (Bradford).
  • Ryan Tracy will participate in University of Alabama’s Cooperative Education Program this summer.

Manassas Park

  • Dianna Tran graduated with honors, earning a Bachelor of Arts from Mary Baldwin University.

Stafford

  • Sheila O’Connor Miller earned a Master of Education from Mary Baldwin University.
  • Laura Mister made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Emory & Henry College.
  • Jacob Ball earned a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies from Denison University.
  • Mackenzie Ford made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at University of New Haven.

Woodbridge

  • Jasmine Wilson earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Eastern Mennonite University.
  • Abiy Assefa earned a Master of Engineering in Power Systems Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
  • Brian Zylich earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Computer Science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
  • Maegan Mikkelsen made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Bucknell University.
  • Curtis Matthew Martin graduated with honors, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Russian from Dickinson College.
  • Gabby McMillon made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Eastern Mennonite University.
  • Jasmine Wilson made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Eastern Mennonite University.
  • Nana Banahene earned a Master of Biomedical Sciences from Geisinger Commonwealth School

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