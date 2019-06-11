Editors note: “People on the Move” is a post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.
Bristow
- Erin Wittenberg made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Elizabethtown College.
- Grant Amoateng earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from Eastern Mennonite University.
- Lemlem Berta earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Georgia State University.
Dumfries
- Andrea Augustoski earned a Bachelor of Arts from Mary Baldwin University.
- Kiernan Michael Jordan earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies from Dickinson College.
Gainesville
- Stephanie Primbetov earned a Bachelor of Science in Leadership and Organizational Management from Eastern Mennonite University.
- Yevgeniy Primbetov earned a Bachelor of Science in Management & Organizational Development from Eastern Mennonite University.
- Alyssa Kozacek received a white coat at the Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine.
- John Kochan earned a Master of Science in Systems Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
- Alexis Champion made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Bucknell University.
Haymarket
- Alyssa Prouty earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Marquette University.
Manassas
- Christian Hansen earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Eastern Mennonite University.
- Jariatu Sta’Llone was accepted into a national honor society for first-year students and a national biological honor society at the University of Pittsburgh (Bradford).
- Ryan Tracy will participate in University of Alabama’s Cooperative Education Program this summer.
Manassas Park
- Dianna Tran graduated with honors, earning a Bachelor of Arts from Mary Baldwin University.
Stafford
- Sheila O’Connor Miller earned a Master of Education from Mary Baldwin University.
- Laura Mister made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Emory & Henry College.
- Jacob Ball earned a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies from Denison University.
- Mackenzie Ford made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at University of New Haven.
Woodbridge
- Jasmine Wilson earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Eastern Mennonite University.
- Abiy Assefa earned a Master of Engineering in Power Systems Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
- Brian Zylich earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Computer Science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
- Maegan Mikkelsen made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Bucknell University.
- Curtis Matthew Martin graduated with honors, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Russian from Dickinson College.
- Gabby McMillon made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Eastern Mennonite University.
- Jasmine Wilson made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Eastern Mennonite University.
- Nana Banahene earned a Master of Biomedical Sciences from Geisinger Commonwealth School