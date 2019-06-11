Come for free dinner, stay for the financial workshop

The Fauquier Bank will host a free dinner and financial planning workshop on Thursday, June 20.

The workshop will take place at the bank’s Centerville Road branch at 8780 Centerville Road in Manassas.

Pizza from Tony’s New York Pizza in Manassas will be served, and attendees will be able to ask questions about saving for retirement, college, investments, private banking, estates and trusts, and more.

The workshop with dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and last until 8 p.m.

Those who want to attend the free workshop are asked to RSVP by calling 540-349-0202.