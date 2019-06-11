Boddye beats Edmond in Occoquan District, is Democratic nominee

OCCOQUAN — Kenny Allen Boddye is the Democrat that will face Republican Ruth Anderson for the Occoquan District Supervisor’s seat.

Boddye handily beat Aaron C. “A.C.E.” Edmond in a Democratic Primary Election on Tuesday by 27 points. This is his first political win, in his second campaign. Boddye unsuccessfully challenged Delegate Hyla Ayala in a Primary Election in 2017.

Boddye works on a marketing team at an insurance firm that specializes in cyber security and liability for community associations. He told Potomac Local that, if elected, he plans to focus on education, improving Old Bridge Road, and improving access to mental health services in the county.

Ruth Anderson has championed transportation in her district, holding transportation “think tanks” and town halls on addressing issues on Old Bridge Road — the main thoroughfare through the District. On Interstate 95, a road that usually falls under federal and state purviews, Anderson has been advocating for converting a shoulder lane between Route 123 and Prince William Parkway for use by southbound drivers on Interstate 95.

This winter, Gov. Ralph Northam announced the state would fund the shoulder conversion project.