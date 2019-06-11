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Aiming to keep Neabsco seat, Angry wins Primary Election

By Uriah Kiser
Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry [Prince William County Government]

DALE CITY — It seems Victor Angry’s opponent never stood a chance.

The appointed Neabsco District Supervisor easily beat his Primary Election opponent Aracely Panameno on Tuesday.

Angry trounced his opponent with 78% of the voting, winning the Primary Election by 56 points.

Angry was appointed to serve the remainder of the late John D. Jenkins term which ends Dec. 31, 2019.

Angry will go on to run in the General Election on November 5. At this point, he’ll run unopposed.

Panameno was largely an unknown candidate. Angry won a special election in April to replace Supervisor John D. Jenkins, who died in February.

Jenkins was the longest-serving Supervisor in Prince William County. He was first elected in 1982.

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