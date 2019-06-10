Smoke prompts Wyndham Garden Manassas evacuation

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — A Manassas-area hotel was evacuated early Sunday morning.

Prince William fire and rescue crews were called to the Wyndham Garden Manassas hotel at 10800 Vandor Lane for a report of a fire in the laundry room. Crews found smoke throughout the building.

Crews sounded a second alarm due to the type of occupancy and smoke conditions. The fire was located and contained to the laundry room located in the hotel’s basement.

The fire had been kept under control by the building’s sprinkler system, said Prince William fire and resuce Assistant Chief Matt Smolksy.

The hotel was temporarily evacuated during the incident but occupants were allowed to return. A total of three hotel guests were evaluated on the scene for injuries but were not taken to a hospital.

The fire damage was limited to the dryer and was determined to be the cause of the fire as observed by the Fire Marshal’s Office.