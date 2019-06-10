Showers today, possibly a thunderstorm tonight

Today

Rain likely with patchy drizzle before 11 am then scattered showers after 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 pm and 2 am, then scattered showers after 2 am. Low around 63. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light northeast wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.