RACSB provides tools to save lives

FREDERICKSBURG – Rappahannock Area Community Services Board (RACSB) aims to prevent suicide by educating the community on mental health challenges, resources, and ways to help.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Americans ages 10 to 34 and the fourth leading cause of death for those ages 35 to 54. In the past few years, suicide rates have continued to climb.

RACSB now provides a new opportunity for community members to increase their knowledge and skills around suicide prevention and intervention through the 2-day Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST).

Participants learn to better recognize when someone is having thoughts of suicide and work with the individual to support their immediate safety.

“Supporting an individual with thoughts of suicide can be scary,” said Prevention Services Coordinator Michelle Wagaman. “By completing the ASIST workshop, participants will be more confident to recognize when someone may be having thoughts of suicide and better able to help with immediate safety. The course provides a framework for interventions that anyone can do.”

The course will be offered on June 27 and 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The training is free and will be held at the Stafford Hospital at 101 Hospital Center Blvd., Stafford (22554).

Lunch will be provided. Participants must attend both days.

There are a limited number of seats available and advance registration is required. To register, just go online.

Additional trainings will be scheduled throughout the year.