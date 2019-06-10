Paul Milde runs for House of Delegates with his eye on transportation issues

Paul Milde, a local business-owner with a background in transportation, aims to find effective solutions to the region’s gridlock and repeal Obamacare’s expansion at the state level.

Name: Paul Milde

Party: Republican

County: Stafford

Running for: House of Delegates — 28th District

Website: paulmilde.com, Twitter, Facebook

Work: President & Owner of CIP Finishes

Education: Woodbridge High School

Community Involvement: Paul Milde attends Andrew Chapel Methodist Church and strives to remain active in the community by serving on the Regional Transportation Action Committee on the Chamber of Commerce. He financially supports the Adopt-a-Classroom initiative at Stafford High School. He also volunteers with the Stafford SPCA and the Aquia Harbour Lions Club.

Questions and Answers

PL: What are the top three major issues facing the district you wish to represent?



Milde: Repealing Obamacare’s expansion at the state-level, finding solutions for transportation, and defending the right to life of innocent babies.

PL: What concrete solutions do you propose to address these issues?

Milde: Unless we repeal the expansion of Obamacare at the state-level, Virginia will experience an interminable fiscal crisis. When my opponent was breaking his promise and joining with the Democrats to enact this budget-busting scheme to extend a safety-net program designed for the truly needy to able-bodied adults, Senator Richard Stuart warned, “We’re either going to see big tax increases or big cuts to services, to the sheriffs, to the teachers, to a lot of people.” Senator Stuart kept his promise; Bob Thomas broke his. I will file a bill to repeal Obamacare’s expansion on my first day in office.

Transportation is a critical issue for the people of Stafford and Fredericksburg, affecting the quality of life for everyone in our region. As a three time past chairman of the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, two time Virginia Railway Express, and two time of the Stafford County Infrastructure Committee, I know our area needs a delegate who will be dedicated to alleviating traffic congestion. I have a record that proves that dedication, and have achieved real results that have addressed some of our critical needs in Stafford and Fredericksburg.

Like every Virginian, I cringed when I heard Governor Ralph Northam defend terminating the life of an infant after birth. I’m 100% pro-life and will work to repeal my opponent’s vote to hand $6 million to abortion clinics like Planned Parenthood. And, I will fight against the abortion lobby’s agenda to allow late-term, partial-birth, and post-birth abortions.

PL: From your perspective, what is the job description of the office you’re seeking?

Milde: To represent the interests of the people of Stafford and Fredericksburg in the Virginia House of Delegates, and to serve as their intermediary to state government and its agencies.

PL: What expertise will you bring to the office?

Milde: I served on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors for 12 years and was elected to be the Chairman as well. I’m proud of my conservative record of strengthening our economy by slashing regulations and taxes (like the jobs-crushing Business, Professional, and Occupational License [BPOL] tax and personal property taxes). Additionally, I supported reforming education spending by supporting categorical funding for schools to better ensure our tax dollars are going straight to the classrooms, not the bureaucracy.

I voted to ensure our Sheriff’s and Fire & EMS departments were adequately funded. I was also elected to be Chairman of the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) and Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Organization (FAMPO). I am the only candidate in this race with the knowledge and experience to tackle our region’s gridlock.

PL: Do you feel that the average citizen is well-informed and understands the workings of local government?

Milde: When I served on the Stafford Board of Supervisors, constituent communication was vital. I will remain in touch with every corner of my district while in Richmond by emailing weekly updates and posting regularly on Facebook. Additionally, I will mail legislative recaps at the end of each session and host town halls.

PL: Have you ever made any mistakes in your public life? How have they affected you?

Milde: The mistakes I made were in my private life, as everyone who has been receiving Bob Thomas’s campaign mailers is well aware. I have a felony conviction from 1986. Sixteen years after being convicted of a felony in 1986 when I was 18, I earned my rights back by demonstrating – through an extensive and rigorous process – I had earned the privilege of having them restored. The voters of Aquia District are very familiar with this, since my Democrat opponents made it the centerpiece of their campaigns in 2005 and 2009, and as Bob Thomas has done again this year.

PL: Our readers want leaders in local government. Why should they vote for you?

Milde: As a father, business owner, and former Chairman of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors, I learned leadership attributes by experience. Whether it’s my employees at my business, my family, or chairing the Board, being a leader is about demonstrating firm and consistent principles and values, and having the persistence and dedication to follow through on them.