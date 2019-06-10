New exhibit dedicated to the power of art therapy

NOKESVILLE — Martin Cervantez, an illustrator who enlisted in the Army Signal Corps in 1986, is opening an exhibit dedicated to the power of art therapy on Saturday, July 13.

The reception will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Receptions are free and open to the public. The exhibit will continue until August 31.

Cervantez’s artwork and perspective are a direct result of bring an Artist in Residence at the U.S. Army Center of Military History. During this time, he was responsible for capturing the history of the army through his art.

Since his deployment, Cervantez has found that he can utilize art as a therapeutic tool for recovery and self-discovery.

Resilience and Rebirth is a visual exploration of Cervantez’s art therapy journey, and how its continued use has contributed to a whole new body of inspiring work: the Rebirth.

He describes this transition as a “rebirth through relocation, redefined vision, and relevance to my own experiences.”

Here is Cervantez’s statement about his work:

My art is about a lot of different things, in whatever mediums I decide are appropriate to the subject matter, reference, and site-specific considerations. My talent and skills are unrestricted, so therefore my choice of mediums is also unrestricted. I walk the earth freely, observing, experiencing, and creating. The greatest gift to the creator, is the creative. I create, and I share my gifts and love with all those who I encounter. Mind, body and spirit are the areas in which my work has assumed its roles. Meditation, assemblage, and representation are the main components which comprise my life’s work.

Cervantez will also be instructing two classes in July at Windy Knoll Farm (Nokesville) for ages 13 and up.

Assemblage Art

July 8 to July 12; Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Painting – Mind, Body & Spirit

July 15 to July 19; Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.