Tear gas used in Lake Ridge barricade

(Press Release) Barricade Incident – On June 5 at 12:01PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 3900 block of Marquis Place in Lake Ridge for unknown situation.

The caller, later identified as the accused, initially informed call-takers that there was a shooting inside the home and that someone was hurt. The homeowner exited the residence without incident, unaware of the initial call made by the accused.

Officers attempted multiple times to get the accused to exit the home. The accused was eventually taken into custody after officers deployed tear gas into the residence.

The investigation revealed the accused had falsely summoned the police to the home and that no shooting had occurred. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused identified as Ismael MEJIA, was arrested.

Arrested on June 5:

Ismael MEJIA, 31, of 1504 Frances Dr. in Woodbridge

Charged with grand larceny, obstruction of justice and falsely summoning the police

Court Date: July 8, 2019 | Bond: Unavailable