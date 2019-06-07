Sentara expands, opens cancer center in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE – (Press Release) Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center will expand its services to patients and their families with the introduction of the Sentara Cancer Network Resource Center.

The team, surrounded by cancer survivors, celebrated the opening of the Sentara Cancer Network Resource Center with a ribbon cutting and cancer survivor celebration on Thursday, June 6, 2019, which culminated in a butterfly release.

The new Sentara Cancer Network Resource Center is a specialized resource for our patients and community. It’s a place where we offer our patients compassionate care, coordinate access to a network of specialists, state-of-the-art technologies, treatments, clinical trials and cutting edge innovations thanks to our comprehensive, integrated cancer care supported by the Sentara Cancer Network.

“Cancer is something which has touched all of our lives in one way or another,” explains Kathie Johnson, President, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, “At the Sentara Cancer Network Resource Center, our team approach is led by our dedicated, board-certified patient navigator to help patients through this difficult time and ensure they and their families navigate seamlessly through this process.”

The center will be a place for patients to come for support groups – offered in both English and Spanish- yoga and meditation classes. Patients and their families will also have access to our community partners, such as the American Cancer Society, who will be on site once a month to assist patients and their caregivers with resource coordination such as transportation.

“At Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center we strive to provide a continuous, coordinated care experience which reduces patients’ anxiety and gets them back to their favorite activities as soon as possible. This is a sacred, safe space for our patients and families and it’s just one more way We Improve Health Every Day,” explains Heather Causseaux, Director of Oncology Services.

Our commitment continues to grow, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center will introduce our new onsite PET-CT and imaging services later this year. These services will help our patients and community. Instead of visiting multiple sites, patients will be able to streamline their care process and get testing in the same place where many of their doctors and specialists are located and where their treatments take place.

This beautiful center and the PET-CT wouldn’t have been possible without the tireless work of the entire team and a generous grant from The Potomac Health Foundation.