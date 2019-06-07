Possible showers Saturday, thunderstorms Sunday

Today

A chance of showers, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.