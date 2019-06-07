Possible showers Saturday, thunderstorms Sunday

Today
A chance of showers, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.