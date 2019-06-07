Hit & run outside nail salon, car theft reported

From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

LARCENY

50 Dunn Drive, 06/05, 6:30 p.m. Residents reported a hit and run involving a parked vehicle. Three female subjects arrived at the nail salon at approximately 5:00 p.m. When they exited the salon at 6:30 p.m., they found damage to the rear passenger side of the vehicle. The incident remains under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

BURGLARY

100 Block of Skyline Drive, 06/05, 12:03 p.m. A resident reported that several items, including tools and jewelry, had been stolen from his home. The incident remains under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 06/05, 9:36 a.m. A resident reported that a hit and run driver struck the rear of her vehicle while she was backing out of a parking space. The driver did not stop and continued traveling. The incident remains under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Collingwood Drive, 06/05. Vehicle parked at residence reported stolen. The incident occurred between 7:00 p.m. on 06/04 and 7:00 a.m. on 06/05. The incident remains under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.