From festivals to art: Prince William has something for everyone in June

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY – From food festivals to world class music, arts and crafts and beach bonfires, there’s something fun to do every weekend this summer in Prince William County.

Here are some of the family friendly events available this summer:

Father’s Day Events

June 15 to 16 — 2nd Annual Father’s Day Seafood Boil at Farm Brew Live

(Manassas) This is the 2nd annual family backyard-style seafood boil. They’ll do the cooking and brewing; attendees just bring their dads. Reservations are required and limited.

June 15 to 16 — Father’s Day Weekend at Tim’s Rivershore

(Dumfries) Tim’s Rivershore will celebrate Father’s Day all weekend long on June 15 and 16. Make plans to bring your dad down for fresh seafood and other specials while taking in water views from the Potomac.

June 16 — Father’s Day at The Farm Brewer

(Haymarket) This event is all about craft beers and live music.

June 16 — Father’s Day BBQ, Beer & Bourbon at Bottle Stop

(Occoquan) Celebrate Father’s Day at Bottle Stop with an all-you-can-eat BBQ buffet featuring smoked brisket, kielbasa, pulled pork, and chicken wings! The whole family can enjoy special bourbon cocktails, craft beer, and featured wine pairings.

Other June Events

June 6 to 8 — Decades Festival

(Manassas) Come dressed in your favorite 70’s or 80’s retro attire. Rubix Kube will be kicking off Decades festival on Thursday, June 6 at 7 p.m. This is a ticketed event.

June 6 to 9 — Potomac Nationals vs. Lynchburg Hillcats

(Woodbridge) Join in the family-friendly Carolina League baseball action in Woodbridge as the Potomac Nationals welcome to town the Lynchburg Hillcats (Indians affiliate) for a 4-game set.

June 7 — Up All Night Live Rock Music at River Mill Park

(Occoquan) Occoquan is proud to announce this summer’s Music & Movies on Mill, a free summer concert and movie series featuring family-friendly entertainment. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, pack a snack or picnic, and head down to River Mill Park for entertainment and views of the Occoquan River.

June 8 — Daiquiri Dash at Prince William County Fairgrounds

(Manassas) Come run a 5K fun and reward yourself with daiquiris, music, and food. This run is not about finish times, it’s about having a great time with your friends and family.

June 6 — Taste of Woodbridge at Stonebridge Town Center

(Woodbridge) This event takes place at the Stonebridge Town Center and involves food tastings, exhibitors, interactive fun, and live entertainment. It is free to attend. Tasting tickets are $1 each and will go on sale closer to the event.

June 8 — Warrior Bike Ride at The Farm Brewery

(Haymarket) The Warrior Bike Ride is a community event. This event is for everyone, whether you’re an avid bike rider, adventurous spirit, or simply enjoy a nice family outing. All proceeds from the Warrior Bike Ride will go directly to Serve Our Willing Warriors which provides cost-free retreat stays and non-medical services that positively affect the recovery of wounded, ill, or injured service members.

June 14 — Fox 5 Live News Broadcast in Historic Occoquan

(Occoquan) Fox 5 DC will be filming Zip Trips, live on location at Mill Street in Historic Occoquan, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Come out to Occoquan to show off your community support, enjoy the sunrise, and maybe even be featured on live television. There will be live music, food, and fitness demonstrations.

June 15 — Havana Nights! Dancing Under the Stars at The Electric Palm

(Woodbridge) A Suburban Salsa Production presents indoor/outdoor dancing and workshops. Join Suburban Salsa Productions, Modern Ballroom Dance Studio, and Island Touch DC for an evening of smooth moves and music.

June 15 — Thomas Rhett: Very Hot Summer Tour 2019

(Bristow) Presented by Jiffy Lube Live, Thomas Rhett and a few other country stars stop by Bristow for Rhett’s Very Hot Summer Tour. Lineup includes Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, and Rhett Akins.

June 15 — 3v3 Summer Classic Soccer Tournament

(Haymarket) 3v3 Summer Classic is a small-sided soccer tournament open to boys and girls of all skill levels, ages 8 to adult, which offers recreational, club/travel, and elite divisions.

June 17 — Full Moon Bonfire Bash at Tim’s River Shore

(Dumfries) Make plans to come down for breathtaking views of the full “Strawberry Moon” rising over the Nation’s River. Relax on the beach near the bonfire while enjoying dinner and live music.

June 23 — PWC Eatz and Brew Festival at Manassas Mall

(Manassas) PWC’s newest family spring festival will include food vendors, exhibitors, shopping opportunities, kid events, music, and entertainment. Come out and support the community and celebrate the fall season. Free to attend.

June 29 — Not on the 4th Fireworks at Tim’s Rivershore

(Dumfries) The annual “Not on the 4th” Fireworks Show will be held Saturday, June 29. Every year on the weekend prior to July 4, Tim’s Rivershore hosts a professionally managed fireworks show, launched from the barge in the Potomac River.

June 29 — Willing Warriors Motorcycle Poker Run at Bull Run

(Haymarket) The Motorcycle Poker Run occurs in June and is run by Nam Nights Motorcycle Club. This is an event where participants ride along a pre-determined route and stop at designated checkpoints to draw playing cards for their poker hand. The day at the Retreat is filled with food, beverages, music, prizes, and lots of conversations.

June 30 — Stars and Stripes: Pre-4th of July Parade at Haymarket Town Hall