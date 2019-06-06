Stafford CTE students preparing for regional event

FREDERICKSBURG — Discover Your Future is a three-day event hosted by Fredericksburg’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) which will help to connect the future workforce of the community to local businesses.

There are 6,882 CTE students from five high schools including North Stafford High School, Stafford High School, Brooke Point High School, Mountain View High School, and Colonial Forge High School; and 4,509 CTE students from eight middle schools.

Oct. 8 will be set-up, Oct. 9 and 10 will be the actual event days. Discover Your Future will take place at the Fredericksburg Expo Center in Central Park.

Career Exploration: During the school days of Oct. 9 and 10, eighth-grade students from the partnering counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George, and Caroline, along with the City of Fredericksburg, will be attending to learn more about the career opportunities available in this region.

Each participating business should provide an interactive display to highlight and promote what that business does. The goal for this event is to spark career interests so the more interactive and engaging the display can be, the better.

Career Preparation: During the school day on October 10, high school juniors and seniors from the partnering counties will participate in mock interviews with local business leaders and attend workforce readiness breakout sessions in the Expo Conference Center.

Additionally, the event leaders are looking for businesses to provide a representative to participate in the mock interviews. Students will also have the opportunity to visit the expo event to learn more about the businesses.

Career Commitment: From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., high school and college students, as well as the general public, will be invited to attend a job fair to provide attendees an opportunity to meet with prospective employees to help fill immediate workforce needs.