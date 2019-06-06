Prince William police chief to hold next community meeting at Chinn Center

LAKE RIDGE — Chief Barry Barnard of the Prince William County Police Department will host a “Conversation with the Chief” event on Thursday, June 13.

It will take place at Chinn Park Regional Library located at 13065 Chinn Park Drive in Woodbridge beginning at 7 p.m.

Chief Barnard would like to extend an invitation to those who live in the community and the surrounding area to come out, meet him, and engage in conversation.

Chief Barnard will personally answer questions and discuss any topics of concern from residents. This is an opportunity for the community to get to know their Police Department and ask questions directly to the Chief and police staff.

The discussion will also include tips for crime prevention and department updates.

The Chief plans to hold additional community engagement conversations at other locations across Prince William County this year.