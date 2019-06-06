Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms

Today

Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

A chance of showers, mainly after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday

A chance of showers then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.