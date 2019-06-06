Today
Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
A chance of showers, mainly after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday
A chance of showers then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.