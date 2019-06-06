Food donations needed for ACTS Food Pantry

WOODBRIDGE – The Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Prince William office is collecting food donations for ACTS Food Pantry.

This comes as part of a companywide initiative called Healthy Food Week.

This is the fifth year in a row that offices throughout the region have collected healthy food to support food banks and create awareness of healthy food choices in their local communities.

Anyone who wants to donate can drop off healthy, non-perishable food items from Monday, June 3 through Monday, June 10 at the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office located at 12731 Marblestone Drive #103, in Woodbridge.

Donations will be accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Free pickup of donations weighing more than 25 pounds is available by calling (703) 763-1954.

The ACTS Food Pantry supports local families in the region that are in need. Merchants thought eastern Prince William County area supply healthy food and quality produce to assist with the program.

For more information, or to schedule a pickup, contact Daphne Lopes at the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Prince William County office at (703) 763-1954 or email.