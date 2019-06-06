Call to Action: Volunteers needed for home repairs

Good Morning Prince William – Project Mend A House provides home repairs and safety improvement to seniors’ homes. They need both skilled and unskilled volunteers throughout the community. Please visit their website to learn more and to register as a volunteer.

Prince William Soil & Water Conservation District need volunteers at a host of fun projects this summer including: June 8 at Hooes Run-Occoquan Watershed. Join Ashley and Veronica to collect chemical and biological data. Please RSVP to Veronica. June 22 at Belmont Bay Annual Occoquan clean-up. Please RSVP to Myra. June 29 at Powell’s Creek in the Montclair area. Please RSVP to Buck. August 3 at Broad Run/Dawkins Branch. Please RSVP to Sonnie via email or text at (703) 216-6959. August 10 at Manassas National Battlefield for the NOVA Water Quality Monitors Certification Training. Come learn how to be Certified Stream Monitor. Please email Veronica to register and learn more.

The Boys and Girls Club in Dumfries is looking for coaches this summer for basketball and volley ball teams. The program starts the week of June 17. Coaches must be 18 or older and assistant coaches must be 16 or older. Please call Judy Moore at (703) 441-0611 ext. 2617 to learn more.

SERVE needs volunteers to help with their summer reading program on Tuesdays and Fridays. Volunteers need to be 16 or older. Duties include creating and running fun literary games, inputting client data for tacking outcomes, and helping with kids. Please email Navara to learn more.

Merrimac Farm needs volunteers to weed, prune, water plants, and clean-up. Please wear long pants, long socks, and sturdy shoes. Workdays this summer are: June 8, June 22, and July 6, 9 a.m. to noon. Please RSVP or (703) 490-5200.

The National Museum of the Marine Corps needs volunteers to become gallery docents and hospitality ambassadors. Volunteers must be age 16 or older. Please register online.

Keep Prince William Beautiful needs volunteers for their annual litter survey on June 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. You’ll have a quick training session then head out for the survey and return to the office for lunch. Please email them to volunteer.

Keep Prince William Beautiful also needs volunteers to present programs to the campers at Veterans Park this summer. This is a great job for teens. Please email them to learn more.

BEACON Adult Literacy needs volunteers for their summer conversations program July 16 through Aug. 1 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Please email to learn more.

The American Heart Association needs volunteers at the next race on Saturday, June 8 sponsored by Lawyers Have Heart at The Washington Harbour in Georgetown. Tasks include start/finish line assistance, registration, water stops, and post-race party. Please visit their website to learn more.

Novant UVA Health System needs volunteers in their surgical services at the Manassas and Haymarket hospitals. They also need volunteers at the Aubergine Thrift Store in Old Town Manassas. Come be part of the team benefitting the community. Please call (571) 284-1278 or visit their website to learn more.

Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels midday in both the Manassas and Woodbridge communities. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday. They also need volunteer activity assistants at the Adult Day Healthcare Center for activities such as chess, checkers, dominos, bingo, and playing musical instruments. Please visit their website for more info.

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers’ age 55 or older to deliver noon meals through the Meals on Wheels Program. Shifts are just 2 to 3 hours and available in throughout the greater area. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group projects and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 2, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our website. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.