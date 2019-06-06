Arson investigation ends in arrest

MANASSAS — The City of Manassas Fire Marshal’s office has finished their arson investigation which led to the arrest of Tammy Burke on May 29.

On May 22, a fire was reported in the 9000 block of Quarry Street in Manassas. The cause of the fire was investigated and determined to be arson. There were no injuries.

Tammy Burke, 53, of Manassas, has been charged with burning an occupied building and burning of personal property.

Burke is being held at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center without bond.

On May 30, the Fire Marshal’s office charged a 14-year-old juvenile for his involvement with a fire in the boys’ restroom at Metz Middle School in Manassas.

Other students observed the fire and immediately notified school staff who were able to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries and the juvenile has been released to the custody of parents.