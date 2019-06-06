Abel Lake Boat Ramp reopens after fatal car crash

STAFFORD — The Abel Lake Boat Ramp reopened on Thursday, May 30 after safety and road improvements were made to the property.

The ramp was reopened following the death of Helen Wang, a Colonial Forge High School student who was hit and killed after a picnic with her friends on her 17th birthday on May 16. She was in her car leaving the Abel Lake Boat Ramp, where she met her friends for an afternoon at the reservoir.

Upon closing the parking area last week, county officials have finished paving the entrance to the parking area along with working with the Virginia Department of Transportation to remove and clear trees and brush to improve the sightlines along the road.

This project was completed to improve the safety and visibility at the entrance to aid in the prevention of further accidents.

For more information on Abel Lake Boat Ramp, please visit online.

Located off Kellogg Mill Road, the lake offers fishing, boating (electric motors only), hiking, and picnicking. The park is open year-round from dawn to dusk.