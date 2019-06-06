25 dogs seized, taken to Manassas Animal Adoption Center

MANASSAS — On May 15, the Animal Control Section of the Manassas City Police Department received a complaint for possible animal care issues at Capital City Pups.

Animal Control Officers investigated the business. The investigation revealed numerous puppies were being held in inadequate conditions which violated the care of companion animal code of Virginia.

Both the owner and manager of the business were cited and released on summonses.

As a result of the investigation, 25 dogs were seized and taken to the Manassas Animal Adoption Center where they will remain until the investigation is complete.

The Animal Control Section asks anyone with additional information related to this case to contact them at (703) 257-8009. This investigation is on-going.