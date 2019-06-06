2 teens arrested, charged in Dumfries robberies

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY – On June 3, detectives from the Robbery Unit received information regarding people thought to be connected to two separate robberies.

These robberies occurred on June 1 in the Dumfries area of Prince William County.

Following the investigation, detectives received a juvenile petition against two of the suspects, identified as two boys, one 14 and the other 16.

Later that day, detectives located and took them into custody without incident. The investigation continues.

Their court date is currently pending, and their bond is held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Here are details about the robberies:

On June 1 at 7:05 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Chesapeake Dr. in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 64-year-old man, reported to police that he was approached by two known boys and one unknown boy while he was leaving the apartment complex near Chesapeake Drive. The juveniles demanded the victim’s money and, when he did not comply, one of suspects brandished a handgun. The suspects took the victim’s wallet before fleeing. The victim returned to his home where police were contacted. During this investigation, a second robbery was reported involving suspects matching the same descriptions. Officers responded to the South Bridge Recreational Center, located at 17325 River Ridge Blvd. in Dumfries (22026), where they spoke to the victim, a 13-year-old male. The victim reported that he was walking in the area of the rec center when he was approached by the three acquaintances. The victim stated the suspects threatened him while demanding his money. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area on foot. No injuries were reported in either incident.

On June 3 at 9:13 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 1300 block of Redbud Ct. in Woodbridge (221919) to investigate a domestic violence call.

The investigation revealed the victim, a 16-year-old boy, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal fight that escalated. During the encounter, the victim was struck multiple times in the face with a stick.

The parties separated and the accused fled the scene on a bicycle. A family member observed the altercation and notified the police. Minor injuries were reported. Later that day, the accused, a 15-year-old girl, was located and taken into custody without incident.

Her court date is pending and she is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.