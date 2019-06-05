Woman who hit tree had been drinking while driving, sheriff says

ROCKHILL — A woman who was driving a minivan hit a tree on Garrisonville Road.

Authorities said she had been drinking.

Rescue crews were called to a crash on Garrisonville Road, near the intersection of Brent Town Road at the Fauquier County line at 5:56 p.m. Monday.

A woman, who appeared to be driving west on Garrisonville, Road drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic, overcorrected, and then ran into a ditch and crashed into a tree, said Stafford sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo.

Witnesses who stopped to check on her saw the woman had an alcoholic beverage in her lap that had spilled from its container, said Vicinanzo. The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Tammi Jo Roland, 43, of Stafford is charged with driving while under the influence.

Shortly after the first crash, a second car that appeared to be traveling east along the road crashed into a ditch. No one was injured and no one was charged, said Vicinanzo.

The crash occurred in the Rockhill section of Stafford County.

