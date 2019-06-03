Work underway on Manassas DMV office

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — Work has begun on the relocation of the Manassas DMV.

The DMV office at 9800 Godwin Drive in Manassas will relocate to Parkridge Center, on Bulloch Drive across from the Northern Virginia Community College Manassas Campus.

The move is expected to be complete by August. The new location will have 14,369 square feet of office space, about 5,000 more than its current location in Manassas.

The new office will also feature:

A new, more efficient countertop design

21 service windows (10 more than before)

Double the seating space

An additional three testing stations

The state currently leases its space on Godwin Drive from the Manassas City Government, which built the building the DMV occupies.

Later this fall, the Manassas City Government will begin turning the old DMV office into customer service center where city residents can pay their utility bills. The city owns the building and was leasing it to the state for DMV use.