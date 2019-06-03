Glen-Gery brick plant to close

MANASSAS — Glen-Gery, a leading North American brick and stone manufacturer, has announced that its brick manufacturing plant in Manassas will retire from operation on June 14.

The Glen-Gery Masonry Supply Center (MSC) currently located on the site of the plant will continue to operate at the existing location until a new, more convenient location is selected.

Known within the industry as the Capitol Plant, the Glen-Gery Manassas facility has been in operation for nearly 70 years.

Glen-Gery is owned by Brickworks Limited of Australia.

According to Brickworks Building Products North America President Mark Ellenor, “The Capitol Plant has been an important part of Glen-Gery’s success for many years, and we are very appreciative of the hard work and contributions made by our Manassas-area employees. We continue to be committed to the area as we look to relocate our Masonry Supply Center.”

The top 25 brick products from the Capitol Plant will be transferred to the Glen-Gery York, Pa., manufacturing plant.

The current Capitol Plant Manager Chris Bagley will relocate to the York facility where he will help with the transition of products. Chris has been at the Capitol plant for more than 16 years and will be a valuable addition to the York team.

For Capitol Plant customers, this means that the most in-demand Glen-Gery brick product lines will now be available year-round, an advantage not possible at the Capitol Plant where products were available seasonally.

Glen-Gery will maintain its commitment to building professionals and homeowners in the Manassas area through the Glen-Gery Masonry Supply Center.

Glen-Gery is actively searching for a new location.

The MSC is a retail center where customers can see Glen-Gery’s full line of brick and stone materials, connect with ideas and technical support, and find the supplies and tools needed for installation.