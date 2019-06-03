Get trained in voter registration on June 22

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY – On Saturday, June 22, The Social Action Committee of Prince William Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta will host an In-Person Virginia Voter Registration Training.

The Social Action Committee will be accompanied by the League of Women Voters and Prince William Office of Elections for this event.

The training will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive in Woodbridge and is free and open to individuals and members of groups interested in conducting voter registration drives.

Training is mandatory for any organization or person that request 25 or more voter registration forms from the Virginia Department of Elections or the local Office of Elections. This training will be good for July 2019 through June 2020 voter registration activities.

Additionally, there will be information and discussion about Restoration of Rights for individuals who have lost their right to vote; tips on how to conduct high school voter registration drives by the League of Women Voters; and information on how to become a Prince William Election Officer provided by the Prince William Office of Elections.

Lorraine Jackson, President of the Prince William Chapter, knows the importance of voter registration and outreach.

“We conduct several registration drives throughout the year. We hope that other groups and individuals that conduct voter registration drives throughout Northern Virginia will join us in this valuable in-person voter training session,” said Jackson. “Session attendees will learn what they need to know, they can ask questions, get the training certificate and be ready to conduct drives for the general election in November.”

Training participants will receive a certificate good for registration activities beginning July 1. Everyone who plans on attending needs to register using Eventbrite by June 15.