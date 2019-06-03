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Dean’s list to degrees: People on the Move for June 4

By Megan Dietrick

Editors note: “People on the Move” is a post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.

Bristow

  • Meghan Hickerson made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Harding University.
  • Eileen Lynch made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Vincent College.
  • Anthony Spinosa made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Vincent College.
  • Michele Lynn Brooks earned a Regents Bachelor of Arts from Shepherd University.
  • Rachel Rollins made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University.
  • Samantha Mathis made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University.

Dumfries

  • David Savidge made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University.

Gainesville

  • David William Brewster earned a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management and International Business from the University of Scranton.
  • Ariana Ramirez earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Shepherd University.
  • Sardor Danier, of Randolph-Macon Academy, received the Honorable Mention Award for his outstanding score on the Level 2 Spanish National Exam.

Haymarket

  • Jillian E. Belcher earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Shepherd University.
  • Connor M. Feehan earned a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies from Shepherd University.
  • Garrison Kenneth Setness earned a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Shepherd University.

Manassas

  • Nicholas Scott Alford made the Spring 2019 President’s Honor Roll at the University of North Georgia.
  • Gabriel Hurlbert made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at LeTourneau University.
  • Lorenzo Cota made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Vincent College.
  • Kelly Van Dyke made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University.
  • Mark Van Dyke made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University.
  • Mary Grace Coltharp made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University.

Manassas Park

  • Megan McCaskey made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University.
  • Clara Armstrong earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Harding University.

Nokesville

  • Madison Lee made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s College.

Occoquan

  • Karla Rosas was selected as a Stamps Scholar at Dartmouth College; she will use this scholarship to research post-9/11 enlisted servicewomen.

Stafford

  • Christopher Garrity made the Spring 2019 President’s List at Trine University.
  • Zachary Batt made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at DePauw University.
  • Sarah J. Hess made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University.
  • Owen R. Schneider made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University.
  • Abigail Manry earned a Master of Urban Education from Union University.
  • Samaria Leggett made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Slippery Rock University.
  • Rachel Malstrom earned a Bachelor of Arts in Film and Television Studies from the University of Vermont.

Woodbridge

  • Katharina Wright made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Drury University.
  • Brianna J. Oliver made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University.
  • Sean Stovall made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University.
  • Tiffany Linser made the Spring 2019 President’s List at Union University.
  • Laura Johnson made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University.
  • Sonia Uchechukwu Okolo earned a Bachelor of Science in Medical Studies from King’s College.
  • Kristen Cox made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Studies from Northern Illinois University.

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