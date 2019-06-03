Editors note: “People on the Move” is a post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.
Bristow
- Meghan Hickerson made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Harding University.
- Eileen Lynch made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Vincent College.
- Anthony Spinosa made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Vincent College.
- Michele Lynn Brooks earned a Regents Bachelor of Arts from Shepherd University.
- Rachel Rollins made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University.
- Samantha Mathis made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University.
Dumfries
- David Savidge made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University.
Gainesville
- David William Brewster earned a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management and International Business from the University of Scranton.
- Ariana Ramirez earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Shepherd University.
- Sardor Danier, of Randolph-Macon Academy, received the Honorable Mention Award for his outstanding score on the Level 2 Spanish National Exam.
Haymarket
- Jillian E. Belcher earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Shepherd University.
- Connor M. Feehan earned a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies from Shepherd University.
- Garrison Kenneth Setness earned a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Shepherd University.
Manassas
- Nicholas Scott Alford made the Spring 2019 President’s Honor Roll at the University of North Georgia.
- Gabriel Hurlbert made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at LeTourneau University.
- Lorenzo Cota made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Vincent College.
- Kelly Van Dyke made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University.
- Mark Van Dyke made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University.
- Mary Grace Coltharp made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University.
Manassas Park
- Megan McCaskey made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University.
- Clara Armstrong earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Harding University.
Nokesville
- Madison Lee made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s College.
Occoquan
- Karla Rosas was selected as a Stamps Scholar at Dartmouth College; she will use this scholarship to research post-9/11 enlisted servicewomen.
Stafford
- Christopher Garrity made the Spring 2019 President’s List at Trine University.
- Zachary Batt made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at DePauw University.
- Sarah J. Hess made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University.
- Owen R. Schneider made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University.
- Abigail Manry earned a Master of Urban Education from Union University.
- Samaria Leggett made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Slippery Rock University.
- Rachel Malstrom earned a Bachelor of Arts in Film and Television Studies from the University of Vermont.
Woodbridge
- Katharina Wright made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Drury University.
- Brianna J. Oliver made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University.
- Sean Stovall made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University.
- Tiffany Linser made the Spring 2019 President’s List at Union University.
- Laura Johnson made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University.
- Sonia Uchechukwu Okolo earned a Bachelor of Science in Medical Studies from King’s College.
- Kristen Cox made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Studies from Northern Illinois University.