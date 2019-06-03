Congrats to these area College of William and Mary grads

Editors note: This is a special edition of our “People on the Move” feature, weekly post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.

The following Dean’s List members and graduates are from the College of William and Mary.

Bristow

Spring 2019 Dean’s List

Austin Batz

Gwendolyn Blasco

Brandon Chaney

Emma Dulin

Samantha Gordon

Caroline Kessler

Rohan Mainali

Spring 2019 Graduates

Mehmet Aslan, Bachelor of Business Administration

Gwendolyn Blasco, Bachelor of Business Administration

Haley Brennan, Bachelor of Science

Brandon Chaney, Bachelor of Science

Maryam Cowan, Bachelor of Arts

Matthew Fasing, Bachelor of Business Administration

Caroline Kessler, Bachelor of Arts (International Honours)

Samantha Kumonong, Bachelor of Arts

Mackenzie Reed, Bachelor of Business Administration

Dumfries

Spring 2019 Dean’s List

Sabrien Abdelrahman

Taylor Carillo

Rita McInerny

Charles Westhoff

Fredericksburg

Spring 2019 Dean’s List

Joshua Aftel

Lillian Bramble

Alondra Burton

Wyatt Falcone

Lauren Graves

Omar Hanley

Kyle Kauffman

Spring 2019 Graduates

Lillian Bramble, Bachelor of Arts

Wyatt Falcone, Bachelor of Arts

Omar Hanley, Bachelor of Business Administration

Mary Sell, Bachelor of Business Administration

Gainesville

Spring 2019 Dean’s List

Carina Garcia

Jeroko Greene

Carter Greis

Sarah Hauge

Alhassan Ouf

Francesca Peavie

Rahmet Rahimi

Robert Reiley

Steven Scott

Ethan Vo

Spring 2019 Graduates

Patrick Dean, Bachelor of Arts

Carina Garcia, Bachelor of Science

Francesca Peavie, Bachelor of Arts

Robert Reiley, Bachelor of Business Administration

Rollin Woodford, Bachelor of Science

Haymarket

Spring 2019 Dean’s List

Arien Gabrielle Chay Concepcion

Alexander Mischel

Kshamata Neupane

Rahul Patel

Ryan Powell

Spring 2019 Graduates

Afua Asenso, Bachelor of Arts

Jamison Glover, Bachelor of Business Administration

Corey Parker, Bachelor of Arts

Kyle Pederson, Bachelor of Science

Lauren Reheuser, Bachelor of Arts

Manassas

Spring 2019 Dean’s List

Sabrina Bracero

Camryn Claude

Jake Evans

Kimberly Ferguson

Samuel Henshaw

Katya Konstanty

Jeffrey Omohundro

Jessinta Palack

Megan Rouch

Cristina Sherer

Leia Stuart

Taylor Wells

Bethany Wright

Spring 2019 Graduates

Nikkita Abrokwa, Bachelor of Business Administration

Sabrina Bracero, Bachelor of Science

Thai-An Le, Bachelor of Science

Jessinta Palack, Bachelor of Science

Megan Rouch, Bachelor of Arts

Alyssa Willis, Bachelor of Science

Manassas Park

Spring 2019 Dean’s List

Misha Jones

Youjin Lee

Spring 2019 Graduates

Misha Jones, Bachelor of Arts

Nokesville

Spring 2019 Graduates

Rane Squires, Bachelor of Science

Stafford

Spring 2019 Dean’s List

Ricardo Acosta

Nicole Bennett

Ashley Hernandez Estrada

Nicolas LaGamma

Valentina Masiero

Catalina Palma Alvarado

Rebecca Pilkington

Niki Redmon

Kathleen Rys

Sabrina Sammel

Timothy Terlizzi

Ethan Thayer

Spring 2019 Graduates

Nicole Bennett, Bachelor of Arts

Grace Grimsley, Bachelor of Arts

Emily Murray, Bachelor of Arts

Catalina Palma Alvarado, Bachelor of Science

Rebecca Pilkington, Bachelor of Science

Niki Redmon, Bachelor of Arts

Sabrina Sammel, Bachelor of Science

Nicolas Villarreal, Bachelor of Arts

Stephanie Yuschak, Bachelor of Science

Triangle

Spring 2019 Graduates

Emmanuel Ayeni, Bachelor of Science

Woodbridge

Spring 2019 Dean’s List

Samantha Boateng

Alexandra Bongiorno

Aida Campos

Eyosyas Dagnachew

Shelsy Delgado Huamani

Derek Dietz

Francis Edemobi

Jay Ford

Waverly Gestrich-Thompson

Saja Ibrahim

Karis Lee

Rachel Morgan

Torger Olson

Maeve Quigley

Mei-Ting Song

Eva-Mariam Ssekibenga

Annette Tamakloe

Kristine Tseng

Roniche Wilson

Kate Arnold

Spring 2019 Graduates