Editors note: This is a special edition of our “People on the Move” feature, weekly post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.
The following Dean’s List members and graduates are from the College of William and Mary.
Bristow
Spring 2019 Dean’s List
- Austin Batz
- Gwendolyn Blasco
- Brandon Chaney
- Emma Dulin
- Samantha Gordon
- Caroline Kessler
- Rohan Mainali
Spring 2019 Graduates
- Mehmet Aslan, Bachelor of Business Administration
- Gwendolyn Blasco, Bachelor of Business Administration
- Haley Brennan, Bachelor of Science
- Brandon Chaney, Bachelor of Science
- Maryam Cowan, Bachelor of Arts
- Matthew Fasing, Bachelor of Business Administration
- Caroline Kessler, Bachelor of Arts (International Honours)
- Samantha Kumonong, Bachelor of Arts
- Mackenzie Reed, Bachelor of Business Administration
Dumfries
Spring 2019 Dean’s List
- Sabrien Abdelrahman
- Taylor Carillo
- Rita McInerny
- Charles Westhoff
Fredericksburg
Spring 2019 Dean’s List
- Joshua Aftel
- Lillian Bramble
- Alondra Burton
- Wyatt Falcone
- Lauren Graves
- Omar Hanley
- Kyle Kauffman
Spring 2019 Graduates
- Lillian Bramble, Bachelor of Arts
- Wyatt Falcone, Bachelor of Arts
- Omar Hanley, Bachelor of Business Administration
- Mary Sell, Bachelor of Business Administration
Gainesville
Spring 2019 Dean’s List
- Carina Garcia
- Jeroko Greene
- Carter Greis
- Sarah Hauge
- Alhassan Ouf
- Francesca Peavie
- Rahmet Rahimi
- Robert Reiley
- Steven Scott
- Ethan Vo
Spring 2019 Graduates
- Patrick Dean, Bachelor of Arts
- Carina Garcia, Bachelor of Science
- Francesca Peavie, Bachelor of Arts
- Robert Reiley, Bachelor of Business Administration
- Rollin Woodford, Bachelor of Science
Haymarket
Spring 2019 Dean’s List
- Arien Gabrielle Chay Concepcion
- Alexander Mischel
- Kshamata Neupane
- Rahul Patel
- Ryan Powell
Spring 2019 Graduates
- Afua Asenso, Bachelor of Arts
- Jamison Glover, Bachelor of Business Administration
- Corey Parker, Bachelor of Arts
- Kyle Pederson, Bachelor of Science
- Lauren Reheuser, Bachelor of Arts
Manassas
Spring 2019 Dean’s List
- Sabrina Bracero
- Camryn Claude
- Jake Evans
- Kimberly Ferguson
- Samuel Henshaw
- Katya Konstanty
- Jeffrey Omohundro
- Jessinta Palack
- Megan Rouch
- Cristina Sherer
- Leia Stuart
- Taylor Wells
- Bethany Wright
Spring 2019 Graduates
- Nikkita Abrokwa, Bachelor of Business Administration
- Sabrina Bracero, Bachelor of Science
- Thai-An Le, Bachelor of Science
- Jessinta Palack, Bachelor of Science
- Megan Rouch, Bachelor of Arts
- Alyssa Willis, Bachelor of Science
Manassas Park
Spring 2019 Dean’s List
- Misha Jones
- Youjin Lee
Spring 2019 Graduates
- Misha Jones, Bachelor of Arts
Nokesville
Spring 2019 Graduates
- Rane Squires, Bachelor of Science
Stafford
Spring 2019 Dean’s List
- Ricardo Acosta
- Nicole Bennett
- Ashley Hernandez Estrada
- Nicolas LaGamma
- Valentina Masiero
- Catalina Palma Alvarado
- Rebecca Pilkington
- Niki Redmon
- Kathleen Rys
- Sabrina Sammel
- Timothy Terlizzi
- Ethan Thayer
Spring 2019 Graduates
- Nicole Bennett, Bachelor of Arts
- Grace Grimsley, Bachelor of Arts
- Emily Murray, Bachelor of Arts
- Catalina Palma Alvarado, Bachelor of Science
- Rebecca Pilkington, Bachelor of Science
- Niki Redmon, Bachelor of Arts
- Sabrina Sammel, Bachelor of Science
- Nicolas Villarreal, Bachelor of Arts
- Stephanie Yuschak, Bachelor of Science
Triangle
Spring 2019 Graduates
- Emmanuel Ayeni, Bachelor of Science
Woodbridge
Spring 2019 Dean’s List
- Samantha Boateng
- Alexandra Bongiorno
- Aida Campos
- Eyosyas Dagnachew
- Shelsy Delgado Huamani
- Derek Dietz
- Francis Edemobi
- Jay Ford
- Waverly Gestrich-Thompson
- Saja Ibrahim
- Karis Lee
- Rachel Morgan
- Torger Olson
- Maeve Quigley
- Mei-Ting Song
- Eva-Mariam Ssekibenga
- Annette Tamakloe
- Kristine Tseng
- Roniche Wilson
- Kate Arnold
Spring 2019 Graduates
- Joseph Chibueze, Bachelor of Science
- Eyosyas Dagnachew, Bachelor of Science
- Shelsy Delgado Huamani, Bachelor of Arts
- Melinda Marriott, Bachelor of Arts
- Rachel Morgan, Bachelor of Arts
- Torger Olson, Bachelor of Science
- Mei-Ting Song, Bachelor of Science
- Annette Tamakloe, Bachelor of Arts
- William Thomas, Bachelor of Arts
- Zauhirah Tipu, Bachelor of Arts
- Natalie White, Bachelor of Arts