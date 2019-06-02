Sunny, high near 73, wind gusts

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.