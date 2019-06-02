Sunny, high near 73, wind gusts

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.