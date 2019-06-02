Former Stafford public works director killed in Va. Beach mass shooting

STAFFORD — (Press Release) Stafford County sadly announces that Christopher Rapp, one of its former employees, was identified by Virginia Beach police as being a victim of the Virginia Beach shooting on Friday, May 31, 2019. Rapp was Stafford’s Director of Public Works from 2015 to 2017.

“On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, I express our utmost condolences to Chris’ family, friends, and coworkers. He was a kind man who treated everyone with dignity and respect,” said Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Gary Snellings, Hartwood District. “Our hearts go out to Virginia Beach at this time of unimaginable tragedy and we will support them as they move towards healing and peace.”

Stafford County will be providing onsite counseling to employees on Monday, June 3. The County is planning a memorial service for Chris and the victims on Wednesday, June 5, at 1o a.m. at the Stafford Armed Services Memorial, located to the west of the George L. Gordon, Jr., Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road in Stafford.