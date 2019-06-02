Expect these construction delays on I-95 and Route 17

FREDERICKSBURG — Interstate 95 southbound and Route 17 travelers can expect delays near Exit 133 in Stafford County on the evenings of June 3 to 6 and June 10 to 16. During these times, crews will be lifting concrete beams into place for new I-95 overpasses.

In order to safely move the beams into place over travel lanes, there will be overnight lane closures and brief traffic stops on Route 17 and several I-95 ramps.

Construction is underway to build new I-95 bridges spanning Route 17, which is part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Motorists can expect lane closures at the following dates and times, weather permitting:

I-95 Southbound

Monday, June 3 to Thursday, June 6 (ending early Friday, June 7)

Monday, June 10 to Thursday, June 13 (ending early Friday, June 14)

At 9 p.m., there will be a single lane closure.

At 10 p.m., there will be a double lane closure.

At 4 a.m., two lanes will open, with a single lane closed until 10 a.m. except on Friday, June 7 and Friday, June 14, when all lanes will reopen by 6 a.m.

Route 17 Northbound at the I-95 Overpasses

Monday, June 3 to Thursday, June 6 (ending early Friday, June 7)

At 9 p.m., there will be a single lane closure.

From 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., there will be intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes. Congestion will be cleared in between each beam placement.

Route 17 Southbound at the I-95 Overpasses

Monday, June 10 to Thursday, June 13 (ending early Friday, June 14)

At 9 p.m., there will be a single lane closure.

From 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., there will be intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes. Congestion will be cleared in between each beam placement.

I-95 Northbound

Exit Ramp to Exit 133B/Warrenton

Monday, June 3 to Thursday, June 6 (ending early Friday, June 7)

From 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., there will be intermittent exit ramp closures up to 30 minutes. Travelers should use Exit 130 (Route 3) or Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) as alternate exits during closures.

I-95 Southbound

Exit Ramp at Exit 133A/Falmouth

Monday, June 10 to Thursday, June 13 (ending early Friday, June 14)

From 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., there will be intermittent exit ramp closures up to 30 minutes. Travelers should use Exit 130 (Route 3) or Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) as alternate exits during closures.

Virginia State Police will be present to assist with traffic control in the work zone.

I-95 southbound travelers are advised to use Route 1 southbound to avoid delays on these evenings. Message boards on I-95 will provide advance notice of lane closures and detour routes.

Route 17 travelers can use the most convenient alternate route, depending on their destination.